

ROME (dpa-AFX) - FCA US LLC reported sales of 214,294 vehicles in May 2018, an 11 percent increase compared with sales of 193,040 vehicles in May 2017.



U.S. retail sales for the month rose 10 percent to 167,785, making it the highest month of retail sales since July 2005 when 219,045 vehicles were sold. It was also the best May since 2004. Retail sales accounted for 78 percent of total sales. Fleet sales accounted for 22 percent of total sales, a slight uptick from 21 percent for May 2017.



Chrysler brand total sales declined 18 percent in May to 14,724 vehicles compared with the same month a year ago.



Sales of Fiat declined 46 percent to 1,441 vehicles.



Alfa Romeo brand sales of 2,377 vehicles were up significantly compared with the same month a year ago. Giulia led the brand with 1,175 sales, followed by Stelvio at 1,183 sales.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX