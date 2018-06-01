

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. (F) said Tuesday that U.S. Sales for the month of May 2018 increased 0.7 percent to 242,824 vehicles from 241,126 vehicles in the same month last year. The retail results were up 3.5 percent on sales of 163,796 vehicles. Average transaction prices were $3,400 higher than industry - at $35,800 per vehicle.



Fleet sales were down 4.6 percent based on order timing; sales totaled 79,028 vehicles in May



Car sales for the month declined 13.3% year-over-year to 52,518 units from 60,565 units, while truck sales increased 9.4% to 108,605 units, SUVs sales slightly increased 0.5% to 81,701 units as compared to a year earlier.



