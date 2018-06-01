As from June 11th\, 2018, subscription rights, issued by SECITS Holding AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until June 20th, 2018. Instrument: TR 180607 ------------------------------------------------ Short name: SECI TR ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 7 793 248 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0011311307 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 156145 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------ As from June 11th\, 2018, paid subscription shares, issued by SECITS Holding AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: BTA 180607 ------------------------------------------------ Short name: SECI BTA ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 7 793 248 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0011311315 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 156146 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Eminova Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Eminova Fondkommission AB on 08-684 211 05.