

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor North America reported May 2018 sales of 215,321 vehicles, a decrease of 1.3 percent from May 2017 on a volume basis. With one more selling day in May 2018 compared to May 2017, sales were down 5.1 percent on a daily selling rate or DSR basis.



Toyota division posted May sales of 189,930 units, down 1.5 percent on a volume basis and down 5.3 percent on a DSR basis.



Lexus division posted May sales of 25,391 vehicles, down 0.1 percent on a volume basis and down 3.9 percent on a DSR basis.



