Swiss Medieval Chateau To Sell At Auction Without Reserve Via Concierge Auctions

LONDON, June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Concierge Auctions is to sell Chateau de Bavois, a fully renovated, 14th century estate located in the Canton of Vaud, Switzerland, to the north of Lake Geneva. Once the home of Count Peter II of Savoy, the nobleman behind London's historic Savoy Palace, the expansive estate has been fully renovated while retaining many unique period features, including a secret underground tunnel. Originally listed at 18million Swiss francs, the estate will sell without reserve to the highest bidder in a live auction on 28 June.

Located on a hilltop in the Plain de L'Orbe, Bavois, the chateau offers all of the accoutrements of a medieval nobleman's estate, including a Knight's banqueting hall, a double vaulted wine cellar and round towers. The main residence includes 800 square metres of living space, including two apartments, receptions rooms, guest rooms and a grand period kitchen. A secret tunnel leads to the neighbouring farmhouse complex, which features 1,265 square metres of living space, incorporating six apartments, a dining room and a number of reception areas, spanning three storeys and offering space for entertaining up to 200 guests. Externally, the stunning grounds, totaling over nine acres include an outdoor swimming pool, a barn and stables, additional outbuildings and underground parking for six cars.

The French-speaking region of Bavois offers a rich history and a thriving cultural scene. The city of Lausanne is just 20 minutes by road from the Chateau and Geneva Airport just one hour. The internationally renowned ski resorts of The Alps can be reached within two hours.

Charlie Smith, European advisor for Concierge Auctions, comments, "Following on from the successful auction of Chateau de Promenthoux in September, a property which achieved a record-breaking sale price, we are delighted to again be operating in Switzerland and to be representing the beautiful and significant Chateau de Bavois. The buyer will benefit not only from the historically significant chateau, but also from the additional benefit of the adjacent farmhouse, offering the ideal space for events or foundation use."

The property is open for preview Monday through Saturday 13.00-16.00 and Sundays by appointment. To book an appointment or to register to participate in the sale, visit www.conciergeauctions.com.

Contact: Alice Laceyalice@relevanceinternational.com

+442038688700