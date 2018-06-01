The "Slewing Bearing Market Forecasts from 2018 to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The slewing bearing market was valued at US$4.684 billion in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.24% over the forecast period to reach US$6.364 billion by 2023.
Slewing bearing is a large sized bearing specifically designed to accommodate oscillation movement. Slewing bearing is used in various application such as excavator, truck crane, aerial platform vehicle, and Ferris vehicle among others. Increasing focus towards efficiency of machinery to enhance the overall productivity and margins of an enterprise is increasing the demand for slewing bearing among the end users.
Availability of a good number of manufacturers and service providers in the market is fueling the adoption of these solutions among the end users. Continuous improvements in design of these bearings, brought about by heavy investments into research and development by major market players, are increasing the efficiency of these solutions, which is further fuelling their adoptions among the end-users, thus augmenting the market growth.
North America and Europe hold a significant share in this market on account of mature industries in these regions. Asia Pacific is anticipated to show a rapid growth over the projected period. This growth will majorly be attributed to increasing investments by industry players in this region.
Market intelligence is presented in the form of analysis, charts, and graphics to help the clients in gaining faster and efficient understanding of the slewing bearing market.
Key industry players profiled as part of this report are Rollix, SKF and Kaydon Bearings among others.
Segmentation:
Segments covered under the slewing bearing market report are as below:
By Gear Types
- Internal Gear
- External Gear
- Un geared
By Design:
- Cross Roller Slewing Ring Bearing
- Bi-angular roller or Taper
- Single-row Four Point Contact Ball Slewing Ring Bearing
- Four and eight point contact ball
- Three-row Roller Slewing Ring Bearings
- Double-row Ball Slewing Ring Bearings
By Application:s
- Medical Equipment
- Radar
- Excavation Industry
- Construction Industry
- Wind Turbines
- Others
By Geography:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Others
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- United Kingdom
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Israel
- Others
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- Others
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/s83z8s/global_slewing?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180601005545/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Bearings