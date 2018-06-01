

FUCHU (dpa-AFX) - Mazda North American Operations reported total May U.S. sales of 29,980 vehicles, representing an increase of 15.1 percent versus May of last year.



Year-to-date (YTD) sales through May are up 14.9 percent versus last year, with 137,031 vehicles sold.



With 26 selling days in May 2018, versus 25 the year prior, the company posted an increase of 10.7 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.



Mazda reported an all-time high for Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) sales, with 4,823 CPO vehicles sold in May, marking an increase of 21.0 percent YOY.



Mazda Motor de Mexico reported May sales of 4,308 vehicles, up 2.4 percent versus May of last year.



