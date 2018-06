YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Nissan Group today announced total U.S. sales for May 2018 of 131,832 units, a decrease of 4.1 percent compared to the previous year.



Overall sales of Nissan crossovers, trucks and SUVs set a May record, up 4 percent. Sales of the Rogue crossover set a May record with sales of 38,413 units, up 18 percent. Nissan LEAF all-electric vehicle sales increased 13 percent to 1,576 units.



