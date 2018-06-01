

1 JUNE 2018



NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC



HALF-YEARLY REPORT



A copy of Northern Venture Trust PLC's unaudited half-yearly financial report for the six months ended 31 March 2018 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.



A copy of the half-yearly financial report is also available on the NVM Private Equity LLP website at: www.nvm.co.uk/nvthyr2018.



Enquiries:



Simon John/James Bryce, NVM Private Equity LLP - 0191 244 6000 Website: www.nvm.co.uk



