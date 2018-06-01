The "Commercial Greenhouse Market Forecasts from 2018 to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The commercial greenhouse market was valued at US$19.982 billion in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.14% over the forecast period to reach US$30.224 billion by 2023.

The global commercial greenhouse demand is expected to witness boost in sales over the forecast period owing to various factors such as reducing arable land for cultivation of crops, and rising trend of roof top and vertical farming.

Higher adoption of greenhouses commercially is vastly aided by the benefits of application of greenhouses for cultivation. The demand for commercial implementation of greenhouses is highly augmented by the decrease in arable land per capita, unfavourable conditions in the traditional agriculture, and higher output in comparison to the traditional techniques.

Whereas, lack of awareness, and lower implementation of greenhouses for cultivation due to high implementation cost are expected to hinder the market growth over the forecast period.

This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.

Market intelligence is presented in the form of analysis, charts, and graphics to help the clients in gaining faster and efficient understanding of the commercial greenhouse market.

Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Agra Tech, Inc., Rough Brothers, Inc., Nexus Corporation, and Heliospectra AB among others.

Segmentation:

By Type:

Free Standing

Gutter Connected

By Equipment:

Heating System

Cooling System

Control System

Others

By Application:

Fruits and Vegetables

Flowers and Ornamentals

Nursey Crops

By Geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Others

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Others

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

South Africa

Others

Asia Pacific

Japan

Korea

China

India

Others

Companies Mentioned

Richel Group SA

Argus Control Systems Ltd.

Certhon

Lumigrow, Inc.

Agra Tech, Inc.

Rough Brothers, Inc.

Nexus Corporation

Heliospectra AB

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/v3w4g2/global_commercial?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180601005554/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Crop Farming, Agricultural Machinery and Equipment