EM Energy, Inc. Announces Filing of Patent Applications for its Debudder Bucket Lid and Debudder Edge Products

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2018 / EM Energy, Inc. (OTC PINK: RZPK) EM Energy announces that on May 4, 2018, its subsidiary, G4 Products LLC has filed U.S. Non-provisional Utility Patent Application, a PCT Utility Patent Application (i.e., the international patent application), and a Design Patent Application for a Device And Method For Stripping Flowers, Buds, Or Leaves From Herbs Or Plants. These patent applications include the 5-gallon Original 420 Brand DeBudder Lid TM, the newly designed 20 liter Original 420 Brand DeBudder Lid TM (for various international markets), and our new table top tool, the DeBudder Edge TM.

The Original 420 "DeBudder Bucket Lid" is a trimmer tool used in the process of trimming buds off the stems during the trimming process (https://original420brand.com/shop/view-all/debudder-bucket-lid/). In addition to the DeBudder Bucket Lids, DeBudder Edge, and accessories, G4 Products plans to produce, market, and distribute a variety of tools and equipment related to the Cannabis industry.

