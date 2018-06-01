Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
London, June 1
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities
Balanced Risk Allocation Shares
The Company announces that, on 1 June 2018 it repurchased 248,000 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares of 1p each at 139p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.
The total number of Balanced Risk Allocation Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 5,029,000.
The total number of Balanced Risk Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 5,029,000 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 6,229,892.
Global Equity Income Shares
The Company announces that, on 1 June 2018 it repurchased 566,000 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each at 202p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.
The total number of Global Equity Income Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 5,445,000.
The total number of Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 5,445,000 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 32,756,219.
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
1 June 2018