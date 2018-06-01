The project will produce nearly 32 million kWh per year, covering the annual electricity consumption of more than 13,000 people. The total amount invested in the park was €28.6 million.Engie today inaugurated a 24 MW solar park in Montane, France. The project features 71,200 PV panels across 50 hectares and will produce 32 million kWh annually, for more than 13,000 people. The park is in the municipalities of Corrèze and Saint-Priest-de-Gimel, on a neglected area of the ZAC Montane. It was developed and built - and will be operated by - ENGIE Green after a €28.6 million ($33.3 million) investment. ...

