sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 01.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

22,80 Euro		+1,80
+8,57 %
WKN: A0J3MP ISIN: FR0010343186 Ticker-Symbol: H2P 
Aktie:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEURTEY PETROCHEM SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HEURTEY PETROCHEM SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HEURTEY PETROCHEM SA
HEURTEY PETROCHEM SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HEURTEY PETROCHEM SA22,80+8,57 %