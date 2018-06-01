Legal & General Group has reached agreement in principle with an affiliate of Warburg Pincus to sell its stake in IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company for INR 710.54 crores (£79m), it announced on Friday. The FTSE 100 firm said that on disposal, the consolidated Legal & General Group accounts would show a pre-tax profit of around £45m, with the disposal also resulting in a marginal improvement in the Solvency II coverage ratio. "Legal & General is proud to have been a founding member of ...

