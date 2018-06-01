Westmount Energy has made market purchases of 1,200,000 participating share units in Ratio Petroleum Energy, it announced on Friday, for an average price of ILS 0.974 per unit, starting on 25 January and completing on 31 May. The AIM-traded firm said total consideration, including transaction costs, of ILS 1,187,068 (£248,406) had been funded from its existing cash resources. It described Ratio Petroleum as an oil and gas exploration company focused on the development and production of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...