Latin America-focussed electricity utility Rurelec issued its audited results for the year ended 31 December on Friday, reporting that its operating loss more than halved to £3.7m from £12.8m year-on-year. The AIM-traded firm's loss before tax was £5.8m, down from £9.3m. It reported further write downs of assets, to values its directors believed could be supported in the current market conditions. The company also made a "substantial" reduction in its ongoing borrowings, post its Peru ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...