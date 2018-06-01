Mothercare creditors have approved the retailer's proposals for a company voluntary arrangement that will enable it to shut 50 of its 137 shops and force through rent reductions on 21 others. Mothercare also plans to raise £28m from issuing new shares, and said the offer was expected to complete in July and be priced at 19p per share, though the final price could change depending on the market. An agreed extension of its existing debt to £67.5m and £18m in shareholder and trade partner loans ...

