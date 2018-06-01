National manufacturing surveys around the world were mixed on Friday. The US purchasing managers' index from IHS Markit fell to 56.4 from 56.6, where it had been expected to remain, while the later ISM survey improved to 58.7 from 57.3, much better than the 58.1 consensus forecast. China's Caixin PMI remained at 51.1, versus 51.0 expected. Across Europe, Germany's PMI crept up to 56.9 from 56.8, better than the no-change reading expected; Italy fell to 52.7 from 53.5, falling short of the 52.9 ...

