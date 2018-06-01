Agility PR Solutions' Growth Continues with New Hires in Sales, Client Services, and PR Analytics

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2018 / Agility PR Solutions, a subsidiary of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD), announced an expansion of its workforce and presence in the UK and Canada. Since January, Agility PR Solutions has increased the number of employees globally by 10%, including a 35% growth in its sales department alone. The Company is also forecasting continued growth and a further 10% increase in employees in the next 6-10 months.

"It's an exciting time in our Ottawa and London offices," said Martin Lyster, CEO at Agility PR Solutions. "Expanding our market presence and sales capacity will further entrench us as leaders in the PR software industry - and ensure we can continue to deliver the superb client support and service our clients love us for."

"For the last 6 months, we've been executing on an aggressive recruitment strategy and solidifying our brand reputation in core markets. We are already seeing the results of these efforts in terms of the increased numbers and quality of candidates that are applying to our jobs," said Marcus Duquette, Head of HR. "We have some amazing staff and an excellent workplace culture which makes it a fun and challenging place to work."

Those interested in joining Agility PR Solutions can view job postings at https://agilityprsolutions.recruitee.com/.

About Agility PR Solutions

Agility PR Solutions, a subsidiary of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD), provides powerful yet easy-to-use media database, monitoring, and analytics solutions for tomorrow's communicators. Since 2003, clients have trusted our tools and services to help them identify and connect with influencers, capture coverage, and measure the impact of everything they do. Whether we do it for you or help you do it yourself, our patented monitoring technology and a team of media analysts make it easy to monitor and measure print, broadcast, social media, and online coverage. Learn more at www.agilitypr.com.

