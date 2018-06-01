

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A Southwest Airlines aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing in California following indications that a passenger allegedly started smoking in the aircraft's lavatory.



Southwest Airlines Flight 1250 was flying on Wednesday afternoon on a scheduled service from San Francisco to Los Angeles, when the pilot reported a 'mechanical difficulty.'



The pilot then diverted the aircraft and made an emergency landing in San Jose International Airport, about fifty miles south of San Francisco. The flight landed safely at the airport, without any incident.



Southwest turned over the alleged smoker to law enforcement. According to some media reports, the man was smoking marijuana, while the police said he was smoking a cigarette.



The San Jose police interviewed the man and sent a report regarding the incident to federal authorities. However, the man was not arrested, according to media reports.



The remaining 32 passengers were put on other aircraft to continue traveling to their destinations.



