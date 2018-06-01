HighJump Named to Inbound Logistics Top 2018 Logistics IT Providers

Recognition stems from empowering logistics professionals with the supply chain of the future

MINNEAPOLIS, June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HighJump, a global provider of supply chain solutions, today announces its appointment to Inbound Logistics' 2018 Top 100 Logistics IT Providers. This year's win is a result of the continued evolution of HighJump's solutions and services, enabling supply chain professionals to revolutionize workflows with the automated and connected supply chain of tomorrow.

It's the era of the new consumer. Supply chain professionals need solutions to handle new business models, stressed traditional logistics systems and deconsolidating networks resulting from reverse logistics, same-day delivery, mobility, social engagement and beyond. To attract top talent, businesses must also provide the tools the next-generation workforce expects. HighJump makes this possible.

"Staying competitive in the supply chain landscape means turning what many consider barriers into opportunities," said Chad Collins, CEO of HighJump. "HighJump is and will continue driving the innovation and providing the services and support of a global network of partners that enhances each step of the process - from the warehouse to the storefront, from the desktop to the driver's cab."

"HighJump continues to provide the technology solutions Inbound Logistics readers need to achieve the visibility and control that drives successful supply chains," said Felecia Stratton, editor, Inbound Logistics. "As shippers, carriers, and 3PLs increase their use of logistics IT, HighJump stays flexible and responsive, anticipating customers' evolving needs. Inbound Logistics is proud to honor HighJump for innovative solutions empowering logistics and supply chain excellence in 2018."

Every year, Inbound Logistics editors recognize 100 logistics IT companies that support and enable logistics excellence. Drawn from a pool of more than 300 companies, using questionnaires, personal interviews, and other research, Inbound Logistics selects the Top 100 Logistics IT Providers who are leading the way in 2018. Editors seek to match readers' fast-changing needs to the capabilities of those companies selected. All companies selected reflect leadership by answering Inbound Logistics readers' needs for scalability, simplicity, fast ROI, and ease of implementation.

The Top 100 list appeared in the April issue of Inbound logistics, available here.

About Inbound Logistics

Since its inception in 1981, Inbound Logistics' educational mission is to illustrate the benefits of demand-driven logistics practices, give companies the knowledge to help them match the inbound flow of materials to their demand, and align their business process to support that shift. Inbound Logistics offers real-world examples and decision support to guide businesses to efficiently manage logistics, reduce and speed inventory, and offset rising transport costs, supporting business scalability across their value chain. More information about demand-driven logistics practices is available at www.inboundlogistics.com.

About HighJump

HighJump is a global provider of supply chain management software that streamlines the flow of inventory and information from supplier to store shelf. Named to the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies list for 3 years running, HighJump employs more than 440 team members worldwide, and supports more than 4,000 customers in 66 countries, ranging from SME business to global enterprises.

HighJump's functionally rich and highly adaptable end-to-end solutions help users achieve new levels of supply chain responsiveness, performance and profitability, from the warehouse to the storefront, from the desktop to the driver's cab. HighJump's suite of warehousing, manufacturing, transportation, distribution, mobile delivery and retail solutions allow users to seamlessly drive growth, customer satisfaction and revenue by delivering goods faster and more profitably.

HighJump: supply chain accelerated. For more information, visit http://www.highjump.com.

HighJump is a trademark of HighJump Software Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

