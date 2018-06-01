Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Surface Disinfectants Market Procurement Research Report.' This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of surface disinfectants and acts as an all-inclusive guide to enable smarter procurement. Our reports from the facility management category analyze the market from both the buyers' and suppliers' perspective. It also offers buyers with information on the spend dynamics, pricing models, and the cost-saving opportunities to help them reduce the spend.

"Engaging with the suppliers who provide adherence to the delivery schedule is one of the procurement best practices for buyers looking to identify the cost-saving opportunities," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Anil Seth. "Also, suppliers who have the ability to provide timely resolution of the customer issues are the preferred suppliers among the buyers," added Anil.

Procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for surface disinfectants.

The growing awareness about hygiene and cleanliness in industrial and commercial sectors

The growth of surface disinfectants in industrial and commercial sectors

The growth of end-user industry segments

Report scope snapshot: Surface disinfectants category

Market Insights:

Global category spend

Regional influence on global spend

Regional spend opportunity for suppliers

Category Pricing Insights:

Pricing outlook

Comparison of pricing models

Supply chain margins

Cost-Saving Opportunities:

Supplier side levers

Buyer side levers

Quantifying cost-saving opportunities

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

