

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - In retaliation to the US Government's decision to impose tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum shipments, Canada announced the same rate of duties worth C$16.6 billion or $12.8 billion on American imports.



Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross announced Thursday that the U.S. will impose tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports from Canada, Mexico, and the European Union.



The move represents the latest in a series of protectionist moves by President Donald Trump and has drawn threats of retaliation by some of the major U.S. allies.



Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the US tariffs were 'totally unacceptable.' 'These tariffs are an affront to the long standing security partnership between Canada and the United States, and in particular, an affront to the thousands of Canadians who have fought and died alongside their American brothers in arms,' he said at a news conference.



Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said 'We are imposing dollar-for-dollar tariffs for every dollar levied against Canadians by the United States.'



He said the Government is publishing one list of goods originating from the United States that will be subject to a 25 percent tariff, and another list that will be subject to a 10 percent tariff.



These countermeasures will take effect on July 1, and will remain in place until the United States eliminates its trade-restrictive measures against Canada.



In the meantime, during a 15-day consultation period, Canadian citizens 'may express support for, or concerns about, the proposed countermeasures and the list of goods.'



Freeland pointed out that the unilateral trade restrictions by the United States are also in violation of NAFTA and WTO trade rules. Canada will launch dispute-settlement proceedings under NAFTA Chapter 20 and WTO Dispute Settlement. Canada also plans to 'closely collaborate with like-minded WTO members, including the European Union, to challenge these illegal and counterproductive U.S. measures at the WTO'.



French President Emmanuel Macron called Trump to convey his protest against the 'illegal' US move.



The European Union would respond in a 'firm and proportionate manner,' Macron told his US counterpart.



