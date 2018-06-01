

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump may have violated federal law with a post on Twitter hinting at a strong monthly employment report, according to a former official from President Barack Obama's administration.



'Looking forward to seeing the employment numbers at 8:30 this morning,' Trump tweeted more than an hour before the official release of the Labor Department report.



The Labor Department report subsequently showed employment increased by much more than expected in the month of May, driving the unemployment rate down to its lowest level in eighteen years.



Presidents are typically briefed on the jobs report the night before they are officially released, although employees of the executive branch are banned from publicly commenting on the data until at least one hour after the official release.



Austan Goolsbee, who served as chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers under Obama, said in a post on Twitter, 'If the president just tipped that the numbers are good, he broke the law.'



'It's classified information,' Goolsbee added. 'The CEA gets the number the day before and even internally can only discuss the info on an encrypted line before release.'



However, current White House officials have argued that Trump's remark about the jobs report was appropriate.



'He didn't put the numbers out,' White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders noted to CNBC in arguing that Trump's tweet did not violate the law.



National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow also told CNBC the president acted according to routine, law and custom.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX