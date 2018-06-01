

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - After being dragged down by political concerns for much of the trading week, markets in Europe rallied higher Friday. Investor sentiment received a boost from the news that Italy has managed to form a new government and that Spain will get a new Prime Minister.



Italy's anti-establishment Five Star Movement and the far-right League reached a deal to form a populist government, helping avert the prospect of a snap election.



Meanwhile, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy was ousted by a no-confidence vote in Parliament. He will be replaced by Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.96 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 1.36 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 1.11 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 0.95 percent and the CAC of France rose 1.24 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.31 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 1.91 percent.



In Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank rallied 2.62 percent. Responding to media reports regarding the regulatory ratings of its U.S. entities, the German lender said that it is highly focused on addressing identified weaknesses in its U.S. operations.



Dialog Semiconductor tumbled 15.19 percent after a warning that Apple will source fewer main smartphone power chips from the company.



In Paris, Elior Group jumped 7.30 percent after Credit Suisse upgraded its rating on the stock.



In London, Royal Bank of Scotland Group gained 1.53 percent after Standard & Poor's upgraded the long-term ratings of National Westminster Bank Plc.



Rio Tinto advanced 1.23 percent after completing the sale of its 75 percent interest in the Winchester South coal development project in Queensland, Australia, to Whitehaven Coal Limited.



Barratt Developments climbed 2.53 percent after JPMorgan upgraded its rating on the stock to 'Overweight' from 'Neutral.'



Radiation therapy equipment maker Elekta dropped 0.56 percent in Stockholm after its Q4 adjusted operating profit came in below analyst estimates.



China's manufacturing sector logged a moderate expansion in May, as seen in April, survey data from IHS Markit showed Friday. The Caixin Purchasing Managers' Index remained unchanged at 51.1 in May, while it was forecast to improve slightly to 51.2.



The upturn in the Eurozone manufacturing sector showed further signs of cooling in May, as initially estimated, final data from IHS Markit showed Friday. The factory Purchasing Managers' Index fell to a 15-month low of 55.5 from 56.2 in April. The score matched the flash estimate of 55.5.



The UK manufacturing sector expanded at a faster pace in May, survey data from IHS Markit and Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply showed Friday. The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose unexpectedly to 54.4 in May from a 17-month low of 53.9 in April. The score was expected to drop to 53.5.



Employment in the U.S. jumped by much more than anticipated in the month of May, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Friday. The Labor Department said non-farm payroll employment surged up by 223,000 jobs in May after climbing by a downwardly revised 159,000 jobs in April.



Economists had expected employment to increase by 188,000 jobs compared to the addition of 164,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



With the jump in employment, the unemployment rate edged down to 3.8 percent in May from 3.9 percent in April. The unemployment rate had been expected to come in unchanged.



A report released by the Institute for Supply Management on Friday showed growth in manufacturing activity in the U.S. accelerated by more than expected in the month of May.



The ISM said its purchasing managers index climbed to 58.7 in May from 57.3 in April, with a reading above 50 indicating growth in the manufacturing sector. Economists had expected the index to rise to 58.1.



After reporting a sharp drop in U.S. construction spending in the previous month, the Commerce Department released a report on Friday showing a substantial rebound in construction spending in the month of April.



The Commerce Department said construction spending spiked by 1.8 percent to an annual rate of $1.310 trillion in April after plunging by 1.7 percent to a rate of $1.287 trillion in March. Economists had expected construction spending to climb by 0.8 percent.



