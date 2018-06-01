Hydrocarbon fracking firm Hurricane Energy updated the market on its early production system development at the Lancaster Field on Friday, reporting that well re-entry and completion operations had now begun under the control of Petrofac Facilities Management, which is the well operator. The AIM-traded company said the operations would utilise Transocean's Paul B. Loyd Jr. harsh environment semi submersible rig. Following the rig's previous assignment and mobilisation to the Lancaster field, it ...

