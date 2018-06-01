Landore Resources issued its annual report for the year ended 31 December on Friday, reporting a loss after tax of £3.3m, widening from £1.72m year-on-year. The AIM-traded firm, which is pre-revenue, said its operating expenses were in line with budgets and expectations, and it also highlighted the £2.1m fundraise in March through the issuance of ordinary shares at a price of 2.7p. That was followed by a further issue in October, raising £1m at a price of 2.0p per share. Post year-end end, ...

