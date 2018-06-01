Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2018) - Royalty North Partners Ltd. (TSXV: RNP) ("RNP" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into a third loan modification agreement (the "Third Modification Agreement") with Advance Wire Products ("AWP") allowing AWP to make an early prepayment of $450,000 towards the principal amount of the loan entered into with RNP on September 11, 2017. AWP has agreed to pay an early prepayment fee of $45,000 to RNP.

Under the terms of the Third Modification Agreement, the new principal outstanding under the loan is $5,000,000 (the "Loan"). The Loan will be repaid by way of monthly loan payments equal to a minimum annual loan payment (the "Fixed Payment") plus a percentage of the gross sales (the "Variable Payment") of AWP. The Fixed Payment is $300,000 and the Variable Payment will be 3.19% of gross sales.

The proceeds from the early prepayment have been received by the Company and have been used to reduce the Company's indebtedness.

On behalf of the Company,

"Justin Currie"

Chief Executive Officer and Director

About Royalty North Partners Ltd.

Royalty North Partners is a Vancouver, BC based, TSXV-listed (TSXV: RNP) company which has, to date, focused on creating a diversified portfolio of cash flowing royalties by providing financing to private businesses with gross revenues in excess of $10 million. RNP has typically invested in companies with stable cash flows in non-resource-based sectors looking for growth/acquisition capital, recapitalization or succession liquidity. In return for the investment, RNP has typically received as consideration a percentage of the future gross sales.

