Zipcar: London to go Electric From Summer 2018

300+ shared electric cars set to bring zero emissions driving to Londoners

LONDON, June 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zipcar, the world's leading car-sharing network, has announced it will be introducing over 300 Volkswagen e-Golfs to London this year, in what is expected to be the largest number of publicly available shared electric cars in the country.



While full details of the scheme and how it will work will be revealed when it launches in July 2018, Zipcar UK can confirm that:

The first 100 electric cars will be available from this summer, increasing to 325 by the end of 2018

All these cars will be the new 100% electric Volkswagen e-Golf

The electric cars will be available as part of the popular, by-the-minute Zipcar Flex service, which allows members to 'drive and drop' one-way around the capital

Zipcar members will be able to access the electric vehicles via the current Zipcar app

This zero-emissions initiative comes at a key time for London, with congestion and pollution levels at an all-time high. By making electric driving more widely accessible and available to Londoners, it's hoped the introduction of 300+ shared EV cars will help break down current barriers to greater EV adoption and take electric driving from niche to mainstream in the capital.

Jonathan Hampson, General Manager for Zipcar UK, said: "With over 200,000 Zipcar members now in London, we are already seeing Londoners embracing car sharing rather than car owning in growing numbers. If we are to achieve healthier, cleaner streets, as set out in the Mayor of London's latest Transport Strategy, this change away from car ownership and towards car access is essential.

"In encouraging this change we have always wanted to use the cleanest possible vehicles, which is why we're incredibly proud and excited to team up with Volkswagen for this zero emissions initiative. It marks another step towards our vision for a greener London where car sharers outnumber car owners, making our amazing city an even better place to live for all."

Alison Jones, Managing Director of Volkswagen UK, said: "This is an exciting step for Volkswagen. Thousands of Zipcar members will experience electric driving, perhaps for the first time, and we know they will love the functionality and ease of use that the all-electric e-Golf provides. Inner-city residents are looking for alternatives to car ownership and this development of the relationship between Volkswagen and Zipcar offers the best of both worlds: on-demand driving and zero emission motoring across the UK's capital."

More details of this initiative, how it will work and what it will cost Londoners will be available from July 2018 when the first e-Golfs are introduced.

For more information, content, photography, interview requests and/or quotes please contact:

Emilie Lien, Zipcar UK Press Office, emilie.lien@theprnetwork.co.uk (mailto:emilie.lien@theprnetwork.co.uk), 07880 404 469

James Bolton, Volkswagen Press Office, james.bolton@volkswagen.co.uk (mailto:james.bolton@volkswagen.co.uk), 07789 292 821

About Zipcar

Zipcar is the world's leading car-sharing network, driven by a mission to enable simple and responsible urban living. With its wide variety of self-service vehicles available by the hour or day, Zipcar operates in urban areas and university campuses in over 500 cities and towns across Belgium, Canada, Costa Rica, France, Iceland, Spain, Taiwan, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States. Zipcar offers the most comprehensive, most convenient and most flexible car-sharing options available. Zipcar is a subsidiary of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:CAR), a leading global provider of mobility solutions. More information is available at www.zipcar.com (http://www.zipcar.com).

For more information:

Zipcar UK Enquiries

Email: zipcaruk@theprnetwork.co.uk

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Zipcar via Globenewswire

