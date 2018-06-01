Regulatory News:

Orano obtained in May 31, 2018 the visa 18-217 from the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) for the first supplement to the Base Prospectus in relation to its first Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) Programme.

The Base Prospectus and its first supplement are available on the website of Orano (www.orano.group/en/debt/), as well as on the website of AMF (www.amf-france.org/).

