sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 01.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

41,15 Euro		+1,76
+4,47 %
WKN: A2ABB6 ISIN: GB00BZ4BQC70 Ticker-Symbol: JMT2 
Aktie:
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
41,30
42,09
20:18
41,30
42,09
20:18
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC41,15+4,47 %