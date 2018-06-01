London investors shrugged off renewed concerns about global trade wars on Friday thanks to receding political risk in Europe, but better UK manufacturing data lifted the pound to limit gains. The FTSE 100 ended the session up 23.57 points or 0.31% at 7,701.77, as the pound grabbed back some territory on the dollar, rising 0.44% to 1.3357 and up 0.6% against the euro to 1.1438. UK manufacturing data beat consensus forecasts, with a rise in the IHS Markit purchasing managers' index to 54.4 in May ...

