UK-based fashion retailer Footasylum announced on Friday that Barry Brown has joined the company's board as executive chairman with immediate effect. Brown has been working with the company in a consulting role since 1 March and had previously committed to the executive chairman job as part of Footasylum's admission to AIM in November. Clare Nesbitt, chief executive of Footasylum, said: "We are delighted to welcome Barry to the board. He hits the ground running having spent the last three months ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...