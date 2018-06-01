Evaluation Based on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

Tradeshift, the leader in supply chain payments and marketplaces, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Visionaries quadrant of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites.1 Tradeshift believes that it shows strong momentum with its first time placement in this Gartner Magic Quadrant.

The Gartner report, which has now published for the third time, evaluates 15 different software vendors on 15 criteria for completeness of vision and ability to execute.

"I am thrilled that Tradeshift has been recognized on the Gartner Magic Quadrant in such a position for the first time. In my view, it tells me Gartner gets it and the market gets it. To me, it means we're making momentum. This time next year, I predict we'll be in the Leaders quadrant," said Christian Lanng, Co-founder and CEO of Tradeshift.

Gartner defines a procure-to-pay suite as a software platform that delivers a "fully integrated solution designed to support an end-to-end process that begins with goods and services requisitioning and ends with ready-to-pay files for upload into an accounts payable system."2

"Well before we became a customer, we understood the unique vision that Tradeshift brought to what was once a stagnant procure-to-pay space," said René Wienmann, Director, Head of Indirect Sourcing Procurement, Novozymes. "We believe their vision of multi-enterprise connectivity and supply chain agility is a powerful asset."

