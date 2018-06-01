Merchant banking firm Craven House Capital announced on Friday that it has acquired US insurance provider IIU Inc for $2.5m in cash. IIU sells global medical insurance products for international travellers through subsidiaries based in the United States and specialises in policies that cover high-risk destinations and emerging markets. All policies are fully underwritten with no claim risk remaining with IIU and its adjusted pretax profit for 2017 was $0.5m. The company said the acquisition was ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...