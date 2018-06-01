

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures fell Friday after an upbeat U.S. jobs removed removed any doubt about the Federal Reserve's upcoming rate hike.



The Fed is all but certain to raise interest rates in June and at least one more time before the end of the year.



August gold settled at $1,299.30/oz, down $5.40, or 0.4%. Prices were down 0.4% for the week.



Employment in the U.S. jumped by much more than anticipated in the month of May, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Friday.



Non-farm payroll employment surged up by 223,000 jobs in May after climbing by a downwardly revised 159,000 jobs in April.



Economists had expected employment to increase by 188,000 jobs compared to the addition of 164,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



The unemployment rate fell to an anemic 3.8%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX