SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Prothena Corporation plc - PRTA

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2018 / Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA) from October 15, 2015 and April 20, 2018, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Prothena investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Prothena class action, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/prothena-corporation-plc/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email vik@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE.

According to the lawsuit, defendants during the Class Period violated the federal securities laws by: (1) withholding relevant trial data showing that Prothena's NEOD001, an antibody designed to treat amyloid light chain amyloidosis ("AL amyloidosis"), was not an effective treatment for AL amyloidosis; (2) making misleading comparisons of NEOD001's "best response" rates against certain prior studies; and (3) touting that Prothena's ongoing Phase 1/2 study of NEOD001 provided a strong basis for late-stage Phase 2b and Phase 3 studies of NEOD001, even though the full Phase 1/2 study data demonstrated that NEOD001 was not an effective treatment for AL amyloidosis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 16, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/prothena-corporation-plc/ to join the class action. You may also contact Vik Pawar of Pawar Law Group toll free at 888-589-9804 or via email at vik@pawarlawgroup.com.

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world.

Vik Pawar, Esq.

Pawar Law Group P.C

20 Vesey Street Suite 1210

New York, NY 10007

Tel: (917) 261-2277

Toll Free: 888-589-9804

Fax: (212) -571-0938

vik@pawarlawgroup.com

www.pawarlawgroup.com



SOURCE: Pawar Law Group