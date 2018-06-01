The latest market research report by Technavio forecast the global SaaS-based SCM market to accelerate at almost 21% CAGR from 2018-2022. A key factor driving the market's growth is that SaaS-based SCM increases traceability and visibility across the supply chain. Supply chain management (SCM) helps in maintaining inventory levels and meeting consumer demands. Supply chain managers are responsible for increasing productivity, eliminating rework, standardizing processes, and maintaining inventory levels.

This report on the global SaaS-based SCM market2018-2022 provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio predicts an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the adoption of SCVEM as one of the key emerging trends in the global SaaS-based SCM market:

Adoption of SCVEM

Supply chain visibility and event management (SCVEM) is a software that improves logistics and SCM performance. The adoption of this software will encourage companies to shift their operating supply chain bases to the cloud, thereby driving the global SaaS-based SCM market. The software helps organizations and businesses manage events within different departments and other supply chain partners.

"The software helps the top management make important decisions, regarding business strategies that need to be adopted for effective cost savings and improved operational efficiency, by consensus. All the users across the supply chain are informed about activities through this software. The user base may include warehouse and procurement managers, material suppliers, and product carriers," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on IT professional services

SaaS-based SCM market segmentation

This market research report segments the global SaaS-based SCMmarket by deployment (on-premise SCM and cloud-based SCM) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The Americas led the global SaaS-based SCM market in 2017, accounting for a market share of approximately 44%. The region has a high concentration of advanced industries as well as key SaaS-based SCM vendors. The Americas is an early adopter of modern technologies across industries.

