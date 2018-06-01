Messagepoint Inc., a leader in developing and delivering innovative software and services within the Customer Communications Management (CCM) market, has been named as a leading provider of CCM in the 2018 Aspire Leaderboard for CCM. The Aspire Leaderboard is an interactive online vendor evaluation tool based on fair and independent evaluation of participating vendors. Ranking is based on strength of strategic direction and strength of capability.

After Aspire conducted reviews of the Messagepoint platform and capabilities and in-depth interviews with Messagepoint customers and partners, the company's powerful cloud-based business user focused CCM and content management platform was cited as a leader in two Aspire Leaderboard categories: Aspire Leaderboard for CCM Overall and Aspire Leaderboard for Customer Communications.

"We were particularly impressed with Messagepoint's customer-centric focus and its compelling product vision. Messagepoint aims to take the friction out of content management processes for customer communications and digital experiences, through the use of smart, cloud-based software. Messagepoint is well-placed to serve companies operating in highly-regulated environments that struggle with high template inventories or long cycle times," said Kaspar Roos, CEO and founder, Aspire.

Messagepoint responds to the need for business users to directly own and control touchpoint messaging content and business rules when managing multiple variations of customer communications. Providing an intuitive and secure environment that meets the varied CCM needs of large enterprise clients across all industries, Messagepoint empowers business users as they seek to keep pace with evolving requirements of customer-facing omnichannel communications.

"We're delighted to have been recognized for our contribution and success in the CCM space by the 2018 Aspire Leaderboard," said Steve Biancaniello, CEO, Messagepoint. "It reflects the innovation and commitment of our team to continue to disrupt the status quo with solutions that make it easier for enterprises to solve their customer communications problems and take control of their content."

Aspire Disclaimer

The Aspire Leaderboard is copyrighted by Aspire Customer Communications Services Ltd. and is based on the findings and opinions of Aspire's consultancy organization. Aspire does not endorse any vendor, product or service included in the Aspire Leaderboard.

About Aspire Customer Communications Services

Aspire Customer Communications Services is a boutique consulting firm specializing in the Customer Communications Management (CCM) and Digital Customer Experience (DCX) industries. Through deep market expertise and global insights, Aspire works with technology providers, service providers, enterprises and investors to help them achieve their CCM goals. Find more information about how Aspire is helping organizations navigate the complexities of the customer communications world at http://www.aspireccs.com.

About Messagepoint

Messagepoint Inc. is a leader in developing and delivering innovative software and services within the Customer Communications Management market. The Messagepoint cloud-based platform helps companies strengthen their customer communications by enabling business users to control the entire messaging lifecycle for all print or digital communications without burdening IT. For more information, visit www.messagepoint.com.

