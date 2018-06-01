

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures moved lower Friday as an upbeat jobs report lifted the dollar and dented commodities.



July WTI oil fell $1.23, or 1.8%, to settle at $65.81/bbl.



Oil suffered its lowest finish since April, down nearly 3.1% for the week.



In retaliation to the US Government's decision to impose tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum shipments, Canada announced the same rate of duties worth C$16.6 billion or $12.8 billion on American imports.



Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross announced Thursday that the U.S. will impose tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports from Canada, Mexico, and the European Union.



The move represents the latest in a series of protectionist moves by President Donald Trump and has drawn threats of retaliation by some of the major U.S. allies.



