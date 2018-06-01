

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Following a meeting with top North Korean official Kim Yong Chol, President Donald Trump revealed Friday that his summit with Kim Jong Un is back on.



Trump told reporters that the meeting with the North Korean leader will indeed be held in Singapore on June 12th.



Last week, Trump called off the planned meeting with Kim, accusing North Korea of displaying 'tremendous anger and open hostility.'



Trump repeatedly stressed that the meeting with Kim will be the start of a process and that it will take time to resolve the U.S. disputes with North Korea.



'I think it's going to be a process,' Trump said. 'But the relationships are building, and that's a very positive thing.'



