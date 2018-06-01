INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of InnerWorkings, Inc. of Commencement of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 9, 2018 - INWK

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2018 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of InnerWorkings, Inc. ("InnerWorkings") (NASDAQ: INWK) between August 11, 2015 and May 7, 2018 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Central District of California. To get more information go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/innerworkings-investigation?wire=1

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) InnerWorkings' financial statements for the fiscal years ending December 31, 2015, 2016, and 2017, as well as all interim periods, contained errors that required restating; and (ii) as a result, InnerWorkings' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On May 7, 2018, InnerWorkings issued a Form 8-K announcing non-reliance on previous financial statements for 2015, 2016, and 2017. The Company also announced it would postpone the release of its first quarter 2018 financial result and conference call due to the errors in its historical financial statements.

If you suffered a loss in InnerWorkings you have until July 9, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

30 Broad Street - 24th Floor

New York, NY 10004

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll-Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP