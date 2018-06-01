

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ride-hailing service Uber's long-waited initial public offering is on track and it will go public in 2019, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi told CNBC.



'We're in a good position in terms of the company's profile, in terms of profitability and margins continue to get better,' Khosrowshahi told CNBC's Carl Quintanilla at the Code Conference in Rancho Palos Verdes, California.



Khosrowshahi added that Uber has a 'very strong balance sheet.'



'I do think that we're on track in 2019 for an IPO,' he said. 'Lots of things can happen in the world but we have a reasonable buffer as well, so I think we're in a pretty good spot.'



The CEO indicated that he was looking at the second half of 2019 for an IPO.



Last week, Uber reported a strong revenue growth and narrower losses for the first quarter. The company's revenues were up 67 percent on-year and losses narrowed 49 percent from last year.



In February, Uber settled a $2 billion lawsuit with the Google-owned self-driving car tech business Waymo for $245 million. Waymo had sued Uber for using self-driving car trade secrets that were stolen by a former Waymo engineer.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX