The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson Johnson today announced results from a pre-planned interim analysis of the Phase 3 iNNOVATE (PCYC-1127) study evaluating Imbruvica (ibrutinib) in combination with rituximab in relapsed/refractory and treatment-naïve patients with Waldenström's macroglobulinemia (WM). The study met its primary endpoint for a clinically and statistically significant difference in progression-free survival (PFS) for patients treated with ibrutinib plus rituximab versus those who received placebo plus rituximab. Ibrutinib plus rituximab significantly reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 80 percent compared to placebo plus rituximab (hazard ratio [HR], 0.20; confidence interval [CI]: 0.11-0.38, P<0.0001). Furthermore, secondary endpoints including the response rate, time to next treatment (TTnT), rate of sustained haemoglobin improvement and number of participants with adverse events (AEs) supported the primary endpoint.1,2 In late 2017, the Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) recommended unblinding iNNOVATE based on these results.

The data were presented today in an oral session at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting (Abstract #8003) and simultaneously published in theNew England Journal of Medicine.3 The presentation was also selected for inclusion in the Best of ASCO 2018 Meetings. Ibrutinib, a first-in-class Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor, is jointly developed and commercialised by Janssen Biotech, Inc., and Pharmacyclics LLC, an AbbVie company.

"These important data demonstrate ibrutinib plus rituximab resulted in marked improvement in progression-free survival across all lines of therapy in Waldenström's macroglobulinemia regardless of patient subtypes, compared to placebo plus rituximab," said Dr. Meletios A. Dimopoulos, Professor and Chairman of the Department of Clinical Therapeutics, National and Kapodistrian University of Athens School of Medicine, Athens, Greece, and lead iNNOVATE study investigator. "Not only was there marked statistical and clinical difference in the efficacy compared to rituximab monotherapy, but the combination of ibrutinib and rituximab did not result in any unanticipated safety signals."

WM is a rare form of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).4 Incidence rates among men and women in Europe are approximately 7.3 and 4.2 per million persons, respectively.5 The causes of WM are unknown with it typically affecting older adults and slightly more common in men than women.4 In July 2015, ibrutinib received European Commission (EC) approval as a treatment option for adult patients with WM who have received at least one prior therapy, or in first-line treatment for patients unsuitable for chemo-immunotherapy, becoming the first EC-approved treatment for this rare B-cell lymphoma.6

Abstract #8003: Randomised phase 3 trial of ibrutinib/rituximab vs placebo/rituximab in Waldenström's macroglobulinemia*

Oral presentation: Friday, June 1, 3:45 p.m. CDT

With a median follow-up of 26.5 months, ibrutinib plus rituximab improved PFS compared with placebo plus rituximab (median PFS, not reached vs 20.3 months; HR, 0.20; CI: 0.11-0.38, P <0.0001), with PFS rates of 82% versus 28% at 30 months, respectively. Notably, ibrutinib plus rituximab prolonged PFS in all relevant subgroups, including treatment-naïve (HR, 0.34; CI: 0.12-0.95), relapsed (HR, 0.17; CI: 0.08-0.36), and in patients with MYD88L265P and CXCR4WHIMmutations (HR, 0.24; CI: 0.09-0.66) versus rituximab.1

Overall response rates and major response rates were significantly higher for ibrutinib plus rituximab versus placebo plus rituximab (92% vs 47%; 72% vs 32% [both P <0.0001]). In addition, there was an improvement in haemoglobin seen in patients treated with the combination versus the placebo plus rituximab arm (73% vs 41%, P <0.0001).1,2

Of the patients on ibrutinib plus rituximab, 75% continued on treatment at the time of analysis. TTnT was not reached for ibrutinib plus rituximab and 18 months for placebo plus rituximab (HR, 0.096; P <0.0001). The 30-month overall survival (OS) rates were 94% versus 92% in the two arms.1,2

At the median time on treatment (ibrutinib plus rituximab, 25.8 months; rituximab plus placebo, 15.5 months), grade 3 or higher treatment-emergent AEs occurred in 60% of patients treated with ibrutinib plus rituxumab, versus 61% of patients treated with placebo plus rituxmab. Serious AEs occurred in 43% versus 33% of patients on ibrutinib plus ritxuimab compared to placebo plus rituximab. No fatal AEs occurred in the ibrutinib plus rituximab arm. Three fatal AEs occurred in the placebo plus rituximab arm. Meaningful reductions in any grade immunoglobin M flare (8% vs 47%) and grade 3 or higher infusion reactions were observed (1% vs 16%) with ibrutnib plus rituximab compared to placebo plus rituximab.1,2

"The results from the iNNOVATE study add to the growing body of evidence demonstrating the efficacy and safety of ibrutinib, alone and in combination, in the treatment of rare B-cell malignancies such as Waldenström's macroglobulinemia," said Dr Catherine Taylor, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Haematology Therapeutic Area Lead, Janssen. "Janssen Oncology's commitment to addressing unmet needs drives us to continue delivering treatment to those blood cancer patients with limited options and poor prognosis."

About iNNOVATE

The iNNOVATE study evaluated relapsed/refractory and treatment-naïve Waldenström's macroglobulinemia patients (N=150) who were randomised to receive intravenous rituximab 375 mg/m2 once weekly for four consecutive weeks, followed by a second once weekly for four consecutive weeks rituximab course after a three-month interval. All patients received either ibrutinib 420 mg or placebo once daily continuously until disease progression or unacceptable toxicity. The primary endpoint was PFS, as assessed by an independent review committee. Secondary objectives included overall response rate, haematological improvement measured by haemoglobin, median time-to-next treatment (TTnT), overall survival (OS), and number of participants with adverse events (AEs) as a measure of safety and tolerability within each treatment arm.1,2

For more information on the abstracts presented by Janssen, please click here.

About ibrutinib

Ibrutinib is a first-in-class Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor, which works by forming a strong covalent bond with BTK to block the transmission of cell survival signals within the malignant B-cells.7 By blocking this BTK protein, ibrutinib helps kill and reduce the number of cancer cells, thereby delaying progression of the cancer.8

Ibrutinib is currently approved in Europe for the following uses:9

Chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL): As a single agent for the treatment of adult patients with previously untreated CLL, and as a single agent or in combination with bendamustine and rituximab (BR) for the treatment of adult patients with CLL who have received at least one prior therapy.

Mantle cell lymphoma (MCL): Adult patients with relapsed or refractory mantle cell MCL.

Waldenström's macroglobulinemia (WM): Adult patients who have received at least one prior therapy or in first-line treatment for patients unsuitable for chemo-immunotherapy.

The most common adverse reactions seen with ibrutinib include diarrhoea, neutropenia, haemorrhage (e.g., bruising), musculoskeletal pain, nausea, rash, and pyrexia.9

For a full list of side effects and for further information on dosage and administration, contraindications and other precautions when using ibrutinib please refer to the Summary of Product Characteristics for further information.9

About Waldenström's macroglobulinemia

Waldenström's macroglobulinemia (WM) is a slow-growing cancer of the blood that is also known as lymphoplasmacytoid lymphoma.10 WM causes overproduction of a protein, called monoclonal immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibody.10 Excess IgM in the blood causes thickening of the blood which can be the cause of various symptoms.10

