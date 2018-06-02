Technavio analysts forecast the global cancer diagnostics market to post a CAGR of more than 7% during the period 2018-2022, in their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180601005942/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global cancer diagnostics market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The emergence of liquid biopsies is a key trend, which is expected to impact the growth of the global cancer diagnostics market. A liquid biopsy is a simple and non-invasive cancer diagnostic technique, It is widely used as an alternative to other surgical biopsy methods. The invasive nature of liquid biopsy makes it more adaptable. Moreover, it can also be used to validate the efficacy of cancer treatment by conducting multiple liquid biopsies over a period.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio researchers identify the growing incidence of cancer as one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global cancer diagnostics market:

Global cancer diagnostics market: Growing incidence of cancer

Physical inactivity, unhealthy food habits, and excessive consumption of tobacco and alcohol can lead to kidney, lung, head, neck, stomach, and larynx cancer. Exposure to several chemical mutagens, infectious micro-organisms, ionizing radiation, and environmental contaminants can also lead to cancer. All these factors are contributing to the worldwide increase in the incidence of cancer.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for in-vitro diagnostics research, "The rise in the incidence of cancer will lead to an increase in demand for cancer diagnostics, which augurs well for the cancer diagnostics market.

Global cancer diagnostics market: segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global cancer diagnostics marketby type (IVD tests, imaging, endoscopy, and biopsy) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The IVD tests segment is expected to dominate the market with a market share of close to 33% in 2017. The imaging and endoscopy segments are expected to witness a small increase in their market shares while the market shares of the other two segments will decrease during the forecast period.

Americas dominated the market in 2017, accounting for a market share of close to 48%, followed by EMEA and APAC. However, the market share of the Americas will decline over the forecast period, while the other two regions namely the APAC and EMEA will see a small increase in their market shares by 2022.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180601005942/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com