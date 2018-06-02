Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2018) - Aura Silver Resources Inc. (TSXV: AUU) ("Aura Silver" or the "Company") announces that it has closed its non-brokered private placement of units raising proceeds of $280,020 (the "Offering"). A total of 9,334,000 units were issued to investors at $0.03 per unit.

Each unit consisted of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of 36 months following the date of issuance ("Warrants").

In connection with the Offering, the Company has paid eligible finders cash commissions in the amount of $9,600 being 8% of the aggregate proceeds from the sale of units to purchasers introduced by the finders as well as issued an aggregate of 320,000 compensation options (each a "Compensation Option"), which is equal to 8% of the number of units sold to purchasers introduced by the finders. Each Compensation Option entitles the finder to acquire a unit (comprising a common share and a Warrant) at an exercise price of $0.05 and is exercisable for 36 months following the date of issuance.

Dr. James Franklin, a director of the Company subscribed for 500,000 Units for $15,000. Following the closing of the Offering Dr. Franklin holds 1,347,500 common shares of the Company being approximately 0.98% of the issued and outstanding shares. The participation of Dr. Franklin in the private placement constitutes a Related Party Transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company relied on exemptions contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 for the related party transaction, as neither the fair market value of securities issued to insiders nor the consideration paid by insiders exceeded 25 percent of the Company's market capitalization. The Company did not file a material change report in respect of the transaction 21 days in advance of the closing of the private placement because insider participation had not been confirmed. The shorter period was necessary in order to permit the Company to close the private placement in a timeframe consistent with usual market practice for transactions of this nature.

The aggregate proceeds raised under the Offering will be used for general corporate costs, working capital purposes and for concession fee costs related to the Company's Taviche, Mexico property. No more than 25 percent of the proceeds from the Offering will be paid by way of fees or salary to Company management. No other payments will be made to related parties from the proceeds of the Offering.

The Offering is subject to final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period until October 2, 2018.

The offered securities will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons, except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company in the United States.

About Aura Silver

Aura Silver is a TSX Venture listed company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal prospects in Canada (49% owned Greyhound project under option to Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.) and in Oaxaca, Mexico (100% owned Taviche project). Aura Silver has 137,450,558 common shares outstanding (including those issued in the Offering).

For further information regarding this press release contact: Robert Boaz, President and CEO

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

