Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2018) - Coronet Metals Inc. (CSE: CRF) (FSE: 2CM2) (OTC Pink: CORMF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is has changed its name from Coronet to "MegumaGold Corp."

At the open of the market on Monday, June 4, 2018 (the "Effective Date"), the Company will commence trading under its new name of MegumaGold Corp. The trading symbol of the Company will change to "NSAU". The CUSIP and ISIN numbers will change to 58518M104 and CA58518M1041 respectively.

The Company also wishes to announce that Regan Isenor has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective immediately, filling the vacancy created by the resignation of Theo van der Linde as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. van der Linde will remain a director and the President of the Company.

Mr. Isenor obtained a B.A. from Acadia University and master's in Project Management from St. Mary's University and has 14 years' experience in exploration projects around the world with publicly traded companies. Mr. Isenor has worked on various international projects in Turkey (Menderes), West Africa (Burkina Faso, Bissa Hill deposit, Mali Siribaya Gold project), Ireland (Zinc), Northern Ontario and at home in Nova Scotia. Mr. Isenor served on the executive and was a past president of the Mining Society of Nova Scotia.

The Company also announces the launch of its new website, www.megumagold.com. The Company will continue to add content and up to date information on its programs.

Neither the CSE nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.