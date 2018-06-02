Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2018) - Advantagewon Oil Corp. (CSE: AOC) (OTCQB: ANTGF) (the "Corporation", Advantagewon", "AOC") announced today that swabbing of the two wells previously drilled on one of its properties in the LaVernia area has been completed.

The Corporation has encountered encouraging results from the first well drilled earlier this year. The primary sand target in the first well was perforated and swabbed. The initial fluid level in this first well was at 384 foot from surface, which is approximately 720 feet above the perforations showing considerable inflow into the well bore. The first swab on this well recovered 100 feet of oil. The second swab recovered 300 feet of oil and water. The Corporation believes minor formation damage occurred in this first well during drilling which may be partially restricting flow rates and the Corporation is now planning a small frac'ing procedure in an attempt to correct this and enable the well to demonstrate its ultimate flow potential. Drilling fluid chemistry was modified for the drilling of the second well to address the formation damage issue.

The second well was perforated in the secondary deeper sand zone, and swabbed, and proved to be wet in this secondary target zone. A bridge plug was placed above this zone and the primary shallower sand zone which had recovered oil in the first well was perforated on May 30th, 2018. Swabbing equipment will be recalled as soon as possible to continue evaluation. There were oil shows from this sand in the second well as it was drilled.

The Corporation is now in the process of sourcing tanks, pumps and a generator to be installed so it can commence further production testing and determine flow rates on the two wells.

Mr. Charles Dove stated: "The Corporation has faced numerous delays and is moving as quickly as possible to ascertain the flow rates of the two wells. Despite the scheduling setbacks, we are very encouraged by the initial findings found in the two wells. We believe that the daily production rate of these wells will be consistent with the estimated 15 bbls per day."

About Advantagewon Oil Corp.

Advantagewon is focused on building consistent cash flow from low cost, low risk oil wells in the State of Texas. AOC applies specialized expertise in oil pool development by development drilling, pressure restoration and maintenance using water and chemical injection to increase oil recovery from 10-15% to up to 75% for each pool. Once the enhanced recovery strategy is successfully applied, AOC will repeat the process throughout the oil pool to maximize output and minimize cost and risk. Advantagewon's common shares are listed on the OTC Markets in the United States and on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") in Canada. Advantagewon is a member of the CSE Composite Index (CSE: AOC). For more information please visit www.aoc-oil.com.

