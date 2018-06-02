Russell 2000, the Small Cap Index is Breaking out in 2018. This is an important event for investors in the US and around the Globe and only means one thing: The strength in the US stock market is here to stay as per our Most Important Chart Of This Decade. What is notable about this breakout is the timing and chart set up. Regarding the timing, this performance is important because it is happening in the midst of the "North Korean Soap Opera Diplomacy", talks about Trump tariffs On EU Steel and Aluminum and many more "captivating" stories by financial media. So ...

